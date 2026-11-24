People call saffron the gold of spices because a single pinch adds beautiful color and aroma to dishes like biryani, payasam, and sweets. You might wonder if you can grow this expensive spice at home. You certainly can try.

Saffron does not grow from regular seeds. You need a special bulb-like stem called a corm. You can grow saffron in pots right at your home with the right soil, climate, and watering routine.

We will show you the exact plant, planting steps, flowering time, and harvesting methods.