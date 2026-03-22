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If a cough lasts for 2 to 3 weeks, see a doctor.

A cough is usually the main symptom of TB. Dr. Manoj Kumar, a consultant in Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, says you must see a doctor if your cough lasts for 2 to 3 weeks. He adds that you should never take it lightly if you see phlegm or blood in your cough.