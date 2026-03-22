Tuberculosis Symptoms: These Early Warning Signs of TB Should Never Be Ignored
Every year, we observe World Tuberculosis Day on March 24. The day is all about creating awareness about this serious bacterial infection that mainly hits the lungs.
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These are the symptoms of TB you should never ignore.
We mark World Tuberculosis Day on March 24. This day is important for raising awareness about this serious bacterial disease that affects lung health. It also highlights the huge health, social, and economic problems TB causes globally. All over the world, efforts are on to control and prevent this disease.
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You can detect TB through certain symptoms.
The theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2026 is 'Yes! We can end TB: With the leadership of countries, with the support of the people...'. You can spot TB through certain symptoms, but they often don't show up during the hidden, or latent, phase of the infection.
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You can detect TB through certain symptoms.
The theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2026 is 'Yes! We can end TB: With the leadership of countries, with the support of the people...'. You can spot TB through certain symptoms, but they often don't show up during the hidden, or latent, phase of the infection.
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This infection mainly affects the lungs.
The bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis causes TB in humans. TB is a contagious disease found all over the world, with a major presence in India, but it's also seen in many other countries. This infection primarily attacks the lungs.
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The disease spreads through tiny droplets from coughs and sneezes.
TB bacteria spread from person to person through tiny droplets released into the air when someone coughs or sneezes. But here's the thing: not everyone who gets infected with these bacteria will fall sick. Some people might not show any symptoms at all.
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The bacteria usually grow in the lungs (pulmonary TB).
The symptoms of Tuberculosis can be different depending on where in the body the germs are growing. Usually, the bacteria that cause TB grow in the lungs, which is known as pulmonary TB.
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If a cough lasts for 2 to 3 weeks, see a doctor.
A cough is usually the main symptom of TB. Dr. Manoj Kumar, a consultant in Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, says you must see a doctor if your cough lasts for 2 to 3 weeks. He adds that you should never take it lightly if you see phlegm or blood in your cough.
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Chronic fatigue is a symptom of TB and many other diseases.
Fatigue is another symptom that many people tend to ignore. Constant tiredness isn't just a sign of TB; it can point to many other illnesses too. Other common symptoms include chills, fever, loss of appetite, and unexplained weight loss.
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TB can also cause stomach pain, joint pain, and seizures.
Tuberculosis can also lead to stomach pain, joint pain, seizures, and constant headaches. The good news is that TB is treatable if you catch it early. An early diagnosis helps people with TB avoid serious complications from the disease.
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People with low immunity, diabetes, and smokers are at higher risk.
People with weak immunity, those with diabetes, malnourished individuals, and smokers have a higher risk of getting the infection. Doctors can detect the disease early using tests like a sputum test, a chest X-ray, and the Mantoux test.
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