Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Tuberculosis (TB)? Know symptoms, treatment and how it spreads

    Today is when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of the bacterium that causes Tuberculosis (TB). Commemorating this discovery in 1882, the day is observed worldwide.

    What is Tuberculosis (TB)? Know symptoms, treatment and how it spreads RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the dangerous bacterial illness that damages lung health. The day also emphasises the social and economic costs of TB and its worldwide health impacts. Today was the day when Dr Robert Koch declared his discovery of the bacterium that causes TB. Discovery in 1882, the day is celebrated all over the world.

    Know how TB spreads
    Tuberculosis, often known as TB, is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It usually affects the lungs. It is both treatable and avoidable. And spreads through the air or from person to person. When patients with tuberculosis cough, sneeze, or split, bacteria enter the air. A person becomes sick if they inhale a handful of these bacteria.

    Let us tell you that around one-third of the world's population has latent tuberculosis, which means that they have been infected by TB germs but are not yet ill with the disease and cannot spread it. Another factor to consider is that persons infected with tuberculosis germs have a 10% lifetime chance of developing tuberculosis. Those with impaired immune systems, such as persons living with HIV, malnutrition, diabetes, or people who use cigarettes, are at a considerably higher risk of being ill.

    Also Read: Do you have kidney problems? Know types of genetic diseases that affect kidneys

    What is Tuberculosis (TB)? Know symptoms, treatment and how it spreads RBA

    Symptoms of Tuberculosis
    TB bacteria grow in the lungs and cause symptoms like:

    - Weakness/fatigue
    - Weight loss
    - No appetite
    - Chills
    - Fever
    - A bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer
    - Pain in the chest
    - Coughing up blood or sputum that is mucus from deep inside the lungs.
    - Sweating at night, and more

    Also Read: Weight loss: Here's how drinking water can burn fat, help glow your skin and more 

    What is Tuberculosis (TB)? Know symptoms, treatment and how it spreads RBA

    Treatment
    Tuberculosis can be cured if caught early. When treating tuberculosis, the strain of the illness is extremely crucial. Antibiotics are used to treat latent tuberculosis. In the event of active tuberculosis, patients may be advised to take various medications for nearly nine months. However, therapy becomes more difficult for people who have a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis.

    Patients with tuberculosis may develop ill again if they stop taking the medicines too soon and do not finish the course of treatment. If people do not take their medications appropriately, the germs of still- alive tuberculosis may grow resistant to those medications.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages to spread awareness RBA

    World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages to spread awareness

    World Water Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages and images RCB

    World Water Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages and images

    Do you have kidney problems? Know types of genetic diseases that affect kidneys RCB

    Do you have kidney problems? Know types of genetic diseases that affect kidneys

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Eclipse to occur twice this year, know date and time here - ADT

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Eclipse to occur twice this year, know date and time here

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Two eclipses to occur this year, know date and time here - ADT

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Two eclipses to occur this year, know date and time here

    Recent Stories

    World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages to spread awareness RBA

    World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages to spread awareness

    Happy Birthday Krunal Pandya: How will moving to Lucknow Super Giants LSG affect him?-ayh

    Happy Birthday, Krunal Pandya: How will moving to Lucknow Super Giants affect him?

    Kerala Judge stopping Mohiniyattam performance sparks political row

    'Talibanization of Kerala': Judge stopping Mohiniyattam performance sparks political row

    India warns China Kashmir issue OIC meet remarks locus standi

    India warns China: You have no locus standi to comment on Kashmir

    Delhi municipal elections After Kejriwal's dare, BJP 'exposes' his three big 'lies'

    After Kejriwal's dare, BJP 'exposes' his three big 'lies' in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon