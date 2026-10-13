Durga Puja 2026 approaches. Mumbai prepares for a vibrant celebration. Think beyond pandals and festivities — the city's Bengali restaurants promise a food feast. They offer authentic flavours, a direct trip to Kolkata. Traditional thalis, classic delicacies. Expect memorable meals during the festive season.

Durga Puja means community feasts. It means rich, traditional Bengali dishes. Bengalis and food lovers eagerly await this time. They find specialties usually hard to get. The occasion allows indulgence in rare culinary delights.