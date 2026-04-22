Don’t Ignore These AC Warning Signs: Safety Tips to Prevent Explosions in Summer
As temperatures rise, air conditioners become essential, but poor maintenance can turn them dangerous. From gas leaks to overheating, neglected AC units may even explode. Here’s how to keep yours safe and efficient.
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Cleaning air filters is a job you can do yourself
You must clean your AC's air filters every 15 days. Just take them out and wash them with plain water. If dust builds up, it blocks airflow, reduces cooling, and your electricity bill will shoot up. After washing, just wipe them dry and put them back; don't leave them in the sun.
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The main reasons why ACs explode
Yes, ACs can really explode; it's not a myth. The biggest reason is hiring unskilled technicians. The gas inside an AC is as dangerous as LPG. If there's a leak and they refill the gas without proper vacuuming, there's a 100 percent chance of an explosion. Experts say you shouldn't risk your life by hiring cheap, fake technicians.
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How to spot a gas leak
The gas in your AC is meant to last a lifetime; it only reduces if there's a leak. If your AC isn't cooling properly, you should suspect a gas leak. A good technician will first find the leak, weld it, create a vacuum, and only then refill the gas. This whole process can cost between 4,000 and 4,500 rupees.
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Tips for AC users in summer
Always keep your AC at 24 degrees to save power and stay healthy. Get it serviced early, around Sankranti time, instead of waiting for April-May. Even in winter, run it for 15 minutes once a week to keep the parts working. And never use a brush on the cooling coils; always get a skilled technician to do a pressure clean.
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Carelessness can be a big danger
Your AC is for comfort, but a little bit of carelessness can cause a major accident. Always get your servicing done by trusted and experienced technicians only. It's the best way to protect your family and your home.
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