    Don't cut your nails at night; know spiritual and scientific reasons

    Elders often advise against cutting nails at night. This belief stems from spiritual and scientific reasoning. Let's explore these reasons.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Elders often advise against cutting nails at night. Many people consider this a superstition and disregard it, continuing to cut their nails at night. However, there are both spiritual and scientific reasons behind this belief. Spiritually, cutting nails in the evening is believed to hinder the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi into the house. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters our homes during the evening.

    article_image2

    With the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, prosperity and wealth come to the house. Similarly, garbage should not be removed from the house at night. This is considered an insult to Goddess Lakshmi. Pundits say that this will lead to financial difficulties for you. So do not lend money, cut nails, cut hair, or remove garbage at night.

    article_image3

    Similarly, broken nail pieces are often used for evil deeds involving ghosts and spirits. Therefore, it is believed that if nails fall on the floor at night, evil forces or people who practice black magic against us may collect our nails and use them to harm us.

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Vaazhai REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Mari Selvaraj's movie gets applauded for powerful storytelling

    SC upholds bail for accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, dismisses appeal

    6 reasons how fatty liver can cause heart attack

    BREAKING | Kolkata rape-murder horror: AIIMS' doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances

    5 Football players who have their own YouTube channel

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

