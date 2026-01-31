How to Clean Dirty Plastic Buckets and Mugs in Minutes
Learn easy DIY methods to clean dirty plastic buckets and mugs without chemicals. Using baking soda, lemon, detergent, or hot water, you can remove yellow stains, germs, and restore shine quickly at home.
Some simple tips
Bathroom cleaning includes buckets, mugs, and stools we use daily. If not cleaned, yellow stains and germs can build up. A few simple tips can make them shiny and new again.
How to clean plastic buckets and mugs?
Hot water and detergent powder
For dirty plastic items, hot water and detergent work well. Mix baking soda, detergent, and lemon juice into a paste. Apply for 10-15 mins, then scrub. This removes tough stains and yellowing.
Baking soda and lemon
Baking soda and lemon are great for shining plastic. This combo easily removes stains. Make a thick paste, apply it, and let it sit before scrubbing. This method easily removes dirt and restores the shine.
Bathroom Cleaner
Apply bathroom cleaner to buckets and mugs. Use a chemical-free one to be safe. Let it sit before scrubbing. Weekly cleaning this way keeps them looking new and removes yellow stains easily.
Hydrochloric acid
Mild acids like hydrochloric acid can clean bathrooms and remove tough stains from buckets and mugs. Mix with water and always wear gloves. Scrubbing with a brush will make them sparkle.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.