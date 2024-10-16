Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi is believed to invite happiness, prosperity, and wealth into the home, enhancing the overall well-being of the family.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Dussehra is over, and Diwali is just around the corner. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31st. On this day, homes are decorated with diyas, and Lakshmi and Ganesha are worshipped together. Worshipping Lakshmi is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and wealth, and alleviate poverty.

    After defeating Ravana, Rama returned to Ayodhya with Sita. Diwali was celebrated in Ayodhya to commemorate this day. Since then, Diwali has been celebrated. Many people worship Lord Rama on this day. So, how many diyas should we light at home on Diwali?

    How many diyas to light on Diwali? Light one diya before Lakshmi-Ganesh, one before your favorite deity, one in the kitchen, one near the bathroom, one at the main entrance, one near the Tulsi plant, and one on the roof.

    In which direction to light diyas on Diwali? Light diyas in all four directions: east, west, north, and south. Lighting a diya in the east brings auspiciousness, in the north, Kubera's blessings, and in the west (Lakshmi's direction), wealth and prosperity.

    Light diyas in the south direction on Diwali as it is Yama's direction, and Amavasya is influenced by Yama. Lighting a diya in this direction is believed to prevent untimely death.

