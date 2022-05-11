Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 morning drinks to get rid of stubborn belly fat

    First Published May 11, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    Belly fat is like an uninvited visitor that arrives unannounced and refuses to go. If you believe you're determined and focused, consider this: there's something more tenacious than you and all of us. It's the obstinate belly fat that lives in our bodies for free. Here are 7 morning beverages that will help you lose belly fat.

    Belly fat is like an uninvited visitor that arrives unannounced and refuses to go. If you believe you're determined and focused, consider this: there's something more tenacious than you and all of us. It's the obstinate belly fat that lives in our bodies for free.

    Here are 7 morning beverages that will help you lose belly fat.

    Apple Cider vinegar

    1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar in a glass of lukewarm water Drink it first thing in the morning and don't eat anything else for the following 30 minutes. This is known to help in weight loss. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar aids in the regulation of cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

    Honey Lemon water

    Drinking honey and lemon water first thing in the morning is an age-old weight-loss technique that is widespread in Indian families. Simply add a few drops of lemon juice and one spoonful of honey to a glass of lukewarm water. That's all. It also provides you a good start to the day and helps to increase your immunity.

    Green tea

    If you're attempting to lose belly fat, you can start your day with a hot cup of green tea with mint leaves. One and a half cups of water with a few mint green leaves in it must be boiled. When the water is boiling, add the green tea. Continue to boil for another 2-3 minutes. Strain it into a cup and drink it first thing in the morning. It is claimed to be an effective weight loss drink.

    Jeera water

    Jeera is a common component in Indian cuisine. It not only adds flavour to your favourite curries, but it is also good for your health. It has cleansing qualities and is proven to control blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Simply soak a spoonful of cumin seeds in water overnight. Strain the water and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning.

    Saunf water

    Drinking saunf (fennel seeds) water first thing in the morning not only assists weight reduction but also aids digestion. Soak a teaspoon of fennel seeds overnight in water. Strain it first thing in the morning and drink it on an empty stomach.

    Cinnamon water

    Cinnamon is an excellent fat-burning substance due to its numerous health benefits and antibacterial qualities. It also increases metabolism and regulates insulin levels. For this dish, you may use either whole cinnamon sticks or cinnamon powder. Boil a glass of water with a cinnamon stick or a pinch of cinnamon powder for around 10 minutes. Allow it to cool for a few minutes until it is lukewarm. Consume it on an empty stomach with honey. You may also take it between meals and before bedtime to help your body burn fat even while you sleep.

    Amla juice and warm water

    Amla juice may not have a very pleasant flavour, but given the numerous health advantages it provides, it is an excellent way to begin the day.

    Amla contains a high concentration of chromium, which aids in the reduction of harmful cholesterol. It has anti-aging properties, aids digestion, and lowers the risk of heart disease, among other benefits. Better digestion and bowel movement will increase your metabolism, finally contributing to the burning of belly fat.

    To create this morning drink, either use store-bought amla juice or thoroughly ground a handful of amla and curry leaves in your grinder. Then, for optimal benefit, dilute it with a glass of lukewarm water and drink it on an empty stomach.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    National Technology Day 2022 Know history significance theme of the year and more gcw

    National Technology Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon - adt

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer RBA

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings CSK Ravindra Jadeja could be ruled out of tournament remainder due to injury-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja could be ruled out of tournament remainder due to injury

    MNS claims Raj Thackeray received death threat via letter in Urdu - adt

    MNS claims Raj Thackeray received death threat via letter in Urdu

    5 ways to keep yourself fit while working from home gcw

    5 ways to keep yourself fit while working from home

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon