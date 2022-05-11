7 morning drinks to get rid of stubborn belly fat

Belly fat is like an uninvited visitor that arrives unannounced and refuses to go. If you believe you're determined and focused, consider this: there's something more tenacious than you and all of us. It's the obstinate belly fat that lives in our bodies for free. Here are 7 morning beverages that will help you lose belly fat.

Belly fat is like an uninvited visitor that arrives unannounced and refuses to go. If you believe you're determined and focused, consider this: there's something more tenacious than you and all of us. It's the obstinate belly fat that lives in our bodies for free. Here are 7 morning beverages that will help you lose belly fat. Apple Cider vinegar 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar in a glass of lukewarm water Drink it first thing in the morning and don't eat anything else for the following 30 minutes. This is known to help in weight loss. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar aids in the regulation of cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Honey Lemon water Drinking honey and lemon water first thing in the morning is an age-old weight-loss technique that is widespread in Indian families. Simply add a few drops of lemon juice and one spoonful of honey to a glass of lukewarm water. That's all. It also provides you a good start to the day and helps to increase your immunity.

Green tea If you're attempting to lose belly fat, you can start your day with a hot cup of green tea with mint leaves. One and a half cups of water with a few mint green leaves in it must be boiled. When the water is boiling, add the green tea. Continue to boil for another 2-3 minutes. Strain it into a cup and drink it first thing in the morning. It is claimed to be an effective weight loss drink.

Jeera water Jeera is a common component in Indian cuisine. It not only adds flavour to your favourite curries, but it is also good for your health. It has cleansing qualities and is proven to control blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Simply soak a spoonful of cumin seeds in water overnight. Strain the water and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Saunf water Drinking saunf (fennel seeds) water first thing in the morning not only assists weight reduction but also aids digestion. Soak a teaspoon of fennel seeds overnight in water. Strain it first thing in the morning and drink it on an empty stomach.

Cinnamon water Cinnamon is an excellent fat-burning substance due to its numerous health benefits and antibacterial qualities. It also increases metabolism and regulates insulin levels. For this dish, you may use either whole cinnamon sticks or cinnamon powder. Boil a glass of water with a cinnamon stick or a pinch of cinnamon powder for around 10 minutes. Allow it to cool for a few minutes until it is lukewarm. Consume it on an empty stomach with honey. You may also take it between meals and before bedtime to help your body burn fat even while you sleep.