Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digestion to Respiratory health: 7 magical benefits of Fennel seeds

    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Fennel seeds, derived from Foeniculum vulgare, are renowned for culinary and medicinal use. Packed with antioxidants, they aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and support heart health. With potential benefits for blood sugar regulation and respiratory relief, these seeds offer a holistic approach to well-being

    article_image1

    Digestion to Respiratory health: 7 magical benefits of Fennel seeds

    Fennel seeds, derived from Foeniculum vulgare, are renowned for culinary and medicinal use. Packed with antioxidants, they aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and support heart health. With potential benefits for blood sugar regulation and respiratory relief, these seeds offer a holistic approach to well-being

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Digestive Aid- Fennel seeds have carminative properties, which means they can help relieve digestive issues such as bloating, indigestion, and gas. Chewing fennel seeds or drinking fennel tea may promote better digestion

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Anti-inflammatory Properties- Fennel seeds contain compounds with anti-inflammatory effects, potentially helping to reduce inflammation in the body. This may be beneficial for conditions like arthritis or other inflammatory disorders

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Rich in Antioxidants- Fennel seeds are a good source of antioxidants, including flavonoids and polyphenols. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals in the body, which may contribute to various chronic diseases and aging

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Supports Heart Health- Fennel seeds may contribute to heart health by helping to lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. The fiber, potassium, and other heart-healthy nutrients in fennel seeds may support cardiovascular well-being

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Regulates Blood Sugar- Some studies suggest that fennel seeds may have a beneficial effect on blood sugar levels. Compounds in fennel seeds may help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar, making it potentially useful for individuals with diabetes

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Respiratory Health- Fennel seeds have been traditionally used to ease respiratory issues. They may help relieve symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions due to their anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Menstrual Pain Relief- Fennel seeds may offer relief from menstrual cramps and other symptoms associated with menstruation. The relaxant properties of fennel may help alleviate muscle spasms and discomfort

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alarming study finds 240,000 plastic fragments in a 1-litre water bottle, unveiling hidden health risks snt

    Alarming study finds 240,000 plastic fragments in a 1-litre water bottle, unveiling hidden health risks

    Daily Horoscope for January 9, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 9, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more

    Numerology Prediction for January 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024

    Love relationship marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024

    Recent Stories

    Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy' avv

    Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy'

    ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' following India vs South Africa Test clash snt

    ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' following India vs South Africa Test clash in Cape Town

    'I do not feel threatened by these protests...' Kerala Governor on LDF protests in Idukki anr

    'I do not feel threatened by these protests...' Kerala Governor on LDF protests in Idukki

    cricket PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy osf

    PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in Indian 2024 RBA

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon