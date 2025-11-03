Dev Deepawali 2025: 3 Things You Must Do; Check Date, Essentials
Dev Deepawali 2025 will be celebrated on November 5. On this day, Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura. The ghats of Varanasi sparkle with lamps. Learn how to perform auspicious acts like bathing, worship, lighting lamps
Dev Diwali 15 days after Diwali
The festival of Dev Deepawali is very special. It's celebrated 15 days after Diwali. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura on this day. It's said that gods and goddesses descend from heaven to Earth and light lamps. Bathing in holy rivers and donating on Dev Deepawali holds special significance. This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 5.
Which god should be worshipped on this day?
In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Dev Deepawali is celebrated specially. The Ganga ghats are lit with lamps in the evening. Ganga Aarti and Deepotsav are held on all ghats. Lord Vishnu and Shiva are worshipped, which is considered very important. Performing these rituals helps banish poverty from the home.
Bathing and Worship
On Dev Deepawali, wake up early and bathe, ideally at Varanasi's ghats. If not, use Gangajal at home. Wear yellow clothes. Sprinkle Gangajal in your house. In the evening, worship Lord Shiva and Vishnu at an auspicious time to bring prosperity.
Offer a Tulsi garland to Lord Vishnu and light a lamp
On Dev Deepawali, offer a garland of 11 Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu to receive his blessings. Also, light a lamp. It's believed that lighting a lamp with seven cloves on this day helps keep poverty away from the home.
Worship and perform Abhishek of the Shivling
On Dev Deepawali, one should properly worship the Shivling. Perform an Abhishek of the Shivling with Gangajal and milk. One should also continuously chant the Om Namah Shivaya mantra. Doing so provides relief from the ill effects of Rahu-Ketu.