Image Credit : pinterest

The festival of Dev Deepawali is very special. It's celebrated 15 days after Diwali. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura on this day. It's said that gods and goddesses descend from heaven to Earth and light lamps. Bathing in holy rivers and donating on Dev Deepawali holds special significance. This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 5.