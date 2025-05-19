synopsis
Soya biryani is a delicious and healthy vegetarian biryani option. It's packed with protein from soya chunks and aromatic spices, making it a flavorful alternative to meat-based biryanis. Here's how to make soya biryani at home.
Ingredients:
Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked for 30 minutes)
Soya chunks (meal maker) – 1 cup (soaked in hot water and squeezed)
Large onions – 2 (thinly sliced)
Tomatoes – 2 (finely chopped)
Green chilies – 3
Ginger-garlic paste – 1 1/2 teaspoons
Mint leaves – a handful (chopped)
Coriander leaves – a handful (chopped)
Yogurt – 1/2 cup
Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon
Chili powder – 1 teaspoon
Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon
Biryani masala powder – 1 teaspoon
Salt – to taste
Oil – 3 teaspoons
Ghee – 2 teaspoons
Lemon – 1 (juiced)
Spices:
Cardamom – 3
Cloves – 4
Cinnamon stick – 1
Star anise – 1
Fennugreek seeds – 1 teaspoon
Black peppercorns – 1/2 teaspoon
Bay leaf – 1
Instructions:
- Soak soya chunks in hot water for 10 minutes, then squeeze out excess water. Add a pinch of salt and turmeric powder, mix well.
- Heat oil and ghee in a pan, add cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, star anise, fennel seeds, and bay leaf. Sauté until fragrant.
- Add onions and sauté until golden brown. Then add green chilies and tomatoes, cook until softened.
- Add ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, chili powder, coriander powder, and biryani masala powder. Sauté well.
- Add yogurt and stir well. Then add the squeezed soya chunks and cook for 5 minutes.
- Wash the rice and add the required amount of water (1:2 ratio). Bring to a boil.
- Add mint and coriander leaves to the boiling rice, stir gently, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.
Serving Suggestions:
Serve soya biryani with onion raita, boiled eggs, and a flavorful gravy.
Cooking Tips:
- Squeeze the soya chunks well after soaking to avoid excess water in the biryani.
- Add more chili powder and peppercorns for a spicier biryani.
- Stir the rice gently and maintain the correct water ratio for fluffy, separated grains.