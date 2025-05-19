Biryani is no longer just for non-vegetarians. Soya biryani is a delicious and healthy vegetarian option, packed with protein and aromatic spices. This recipe makes it easy to prepare a flavorful soya biryani at home.

Soya biryani is a delicious and healthy vegetarian biryani option. It's packed with protein from soya chunks and aromatic spices, making it a flavorful alternative to meat-based biryanis. Here's how to make soya biryani at home.

Ingredients:

Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked for 30 minutes)

Soya chunks (meal maker) – 1 cup (soaked in hot water and squeezed)

Large onions – 2 (thinly sliced)

Tomatoes – 2 (finely chopped)

Green chilies – 3

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 1/2 teaspoons

Mint leaves – a handful (chopped)

Coriander leaves – a handful (chopped)

Yogurt – 1/2 cup

Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Chili powder – 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

Biryani masala powder – 1 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Oil – 3 teaspoons

Ghee – 2 teaspoons

Lemon – 1 (juiced)

Spices:

Cardamom – 3

Cloves – 4

Cinnamon stick – 1

Star anise – 1

Fennugreek seeds – 1 teaspoon

Black peppercorns – 1/2 teaspoon

Bay leaf – 1

Instructions:

- Soak soya chunks in hot water for 10 minutes, then squeeze out excess water. Add a pinch of salt and turmeric powder, mix well.

- Heat oil and ghee in a pan, add cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, star anise, fennel seeds, and bay leaf. Sauté until fragrant.

- Add onions and sauté until golden brown. Then add green chilies and tomatoes, cook until softened.

- Add ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, chili powder, coriander powder, and biryani masala powder. Sauté well.

- Add yogurt and stir well. Then add the squeezed soya chunks and cook for 5 minutes.

- Wash the rice and add the required amount of water (1:2 ratio). Bring to a boil.

- Add mint and coriander leaves to the boiling rice, stir gently, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

Serving Suggestions:

Serve soya biryani with onion raita, boiled eggs, and a flavorful gravy.

Cooking Tips:

- Squeeze the soya chunks well after soaking to avoid excess water in the biryani.

- Add more chili powder and peppercorns for a spicier biryani.

- Stir the rice gently and maintain the correct water ratio for fluffy, separated grains.