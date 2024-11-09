Lifestyle
Iron is a vital nutrient. Deficiency can cause low energy, headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, and anemia.
Certain foods can help increase blood levels, according to health experts.
Jaggery is effective in increasing blood levels. Choose it over sugar for better health.
Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium and iron, helping combat anemia.
Red amaranth is rich in iron. Consuming it twice a week can boost blood levels.
Lentils are beneficial for increasing blood levels, improving digestion, and relieving constipation.
Dried apricots are packed with fiber, iron, and antioxidants, boosting hemoglobin levels.
Dark chocolate is rich in iron and antioxidants like flavanoids, promoting healthy blood levels.
Soybeans are rich in protein, iron, and various nutrients, helping increase hemoglobin.