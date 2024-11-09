Lifestyle

Foods to increase blood levels

Importance of Iron

Iron is a vital nutrient. Deficiency can cause low energy, headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, and anemia.

Combating Anemia

Certain foods can help increase blood levels, according to health experts.

Jaggery for blood

Jaggery is effective in increasing blood levels. Choose it over sugar for better health.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium and iron, helping combat anemia.

Red Amaranth

Red amaranth is rich in iron. Consuming it twice a week can boost blood levels.

Lentils

Lentils are beneficial for increasing blood levels, improving digestion, and relieving constipation.

Dried Apricots

Dried apricots are packed with fiber, iron, and antioxidants, boosting hemoglobin levels.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in iron and antioxidants like flavanoids, promoting healthy blood levels.

Soybeans

Soybeans are rich in protein, iron, and various nutrients, helping increase hemoglobin.

