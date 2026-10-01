Parents should never pamper their children more than necessary. A famous Chanakya Niti shloka states:

'Lalanad Bahavo Doshastadanad Bahavo Gunah |

Tasmatputram Cha Shishyam Cha Tadayenna Tu Lalayet ||'

This simply means excessive pampering builds bad habits in children. Parents must raise them with proper discipline to build good values.