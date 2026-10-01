Earth’s oceans contain an enormous amount of salt, but have you ever wondered what would happen if they suddenly became freshwater? From marine life to ocean currents and climate, the consequences could be far-reaching

The oceans cover most of Earth’s surface and play a much bigger role than simply providing water. Their salt content is closely linked to marine life, ocean circulation and even the planet’s climate.

But what would happen if the oceans suddenly lost their salt and became freshwater? The consequences could extend far beyond the coastlines.

How did the oceans become salty?

The oceans were not always as salty as they are today. As the young Earth cooled, rainfall became an important part of the planet’s water cycle. Rainwater interacting with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere became mildly acidic and gradually weathered rocks on land.

That process released minerals and dissolved salts. Rivers and streams then carried these materials into the oceans. Volcanic activity and hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor also contributed minerals to seawater.

Over extremely long periods, these processes helped build up the concentration of dissolved salts in the oceans.

Today, around 97% of Earth’s water is saltwater. Seawater contains a mixture of dissolved minerals, with an average of roughly 35 grams of salts in every litre.

So, if the oceans somehow became freshwater, it would mean removing an enormous quantity of dissolved material from one of the planet’s largest natural systems.

Marine life and ocean currents could be severely affected

A sudden change from saltwater to freshwater would create a major problem for marine organisms. Fish, crabs, shrimp, sea plants and countless microorganisms have evolved to survive within particular ranges of salinity.

If that environment suddenly changed, many species would struggle to maintain the balance of water and salts inside their bodies. Only a relatively small number of species can tolerate both freshwater and saltwater conditions. Salmon, eels and sturgeon are some examples.

The effects could also move rapidly through the marine food chain. Phytoplankton and other microscopic organisms form the foundation of many ocean ecosystems. If their populations declined sharply, organisms that feed on them would also be affected, followed by larger predators.

Ocean circulation could face another major disruption. Thermohaline circulation works partly because differences in temperature and salinity affect the density of seawater. Warm water moves toward colder regions, while colder, denser water sinks and contributes to deep-ocean circulation.

If the oceans became freshwater, these density differences would change. That could alter the movement of heat around the planet and potentially affect temperatures, rainfall, winds and storms. The exact impact would vary by region and would be difficult to predict with certainty.

The ocean’s biological role in the climate system could also be affected. Marine organisms such as phytoplankton and algae absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and contribute significantly to oxygen production. A major decline in these organisms could therefore have wider consequences for the atmosphere and climate.

Can we actually turn the oceans into freshwater?

In principle, seawater can be converted into freshwater. Desalination plants already do this in many parts of the world, with reverse osmosis being one of the widely used technologies.

But desalinating the entire ocean is an entirely different challenge.

The sheer volume of seawater involved would make the task extraordinarily difficult. Removing the salt would also leave behind huge quantities of highly concentrated brine, creating the equally difficult question of where and how to store or manage it.

Desalination also requires significant amounts of energy. While the technology can provide freshwater for cities, industries and coastal communities, applying it to the entire ocean is not practically feasible.

That is why the idea of oceans suddenly becoming freshwater may sound like a solution to the world's water shortage, but the consequences would be very different. A sudden loss of ocean salinity could disrupt marine ecosystems, ocean circulation and climate processes on a global scale.

In other words, the salt in the oceans is not simply something that makes seawater undrinkable. It is part of a much larger system that supports life and helps regulate Earth’s climate.