Navratri 2026: When is Durga Ashtami? Know the date, shubh muhurat, and its importance
The Ashtami tithi during Chaitra Navratri is considered very special. Many religious texts highlight its importance. Any puja, havan, or remedies performed on this day hold great significance.
Key details about Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami tithi
Hindu scriptures say there are 4 Navratris in a year—two are public (Prakat) and two are private (Gupt). The one in the Chaitra month is a public celebration. This year, Chaitra Navratri starts on Thursday, March 19, and goes on till Friday, March 27. The Ashtami tithi during this period is very important for special pujas and remedies. Devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri on this day. Read on to find out the exact date for Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami.
When is Chaitra Navratri 2026's Ashtami tithi?
According to the Panchang, the Ashtami tithi will begin at 1:50 PM on Tuesday, March 25, and end at 11:49 AM on Wednesday, March 26. Since the sunrise during the tithi happens on March 26, we will celebrate Ashtami on this day. People worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Devi Durga, on this auspicious day.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami tithi muhurat
From 11:01 AM to 12:32 PM
From 12:08 PM to 12:56 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)
From 12:32 PM to 02:03 PM
From 02:03 PM to 03:34 PM
Significance of Ashtami tithi
Remedies for Ashtami tithi
1. Performing Kanya Pujan on Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami is considered very auspicious.
2. You should also donate food grains, clothes, and other items to the needy.
3. Offer coconut or sweets made from coconut to the Goddess.
4. Gift educational items like pens, books, and notebooks to young, underprivileged girls.
5. Reciting the Shri Durga Saptashati on this day is believed to be very fruitful.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference only.
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