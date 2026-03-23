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Remedies for Ashtami tithi

Here are five simple remedies you can follow on Ashtami:

1. Performing Kanya Pujan on Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami is considered very auspicious.

2. You should also donate food grains, clothes, and other items to the needy.

3. Offer coconut or sweets made from coconut to the Goddess.

4. Gift educational items like pens, books, and notebooks to young, underprivileged girls.

5. Reciting the Shri Durga Saptashati on this day is believed to be very fruitful.





Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference only.