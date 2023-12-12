Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blood sugar regulation to Weight management: 7 benefits of eating green bananas

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    Blood sugar regulation to weight management are 7 benefits of eating green bananas. Packed with resistant starch and fiber, they support digestive health, stabilize blood glucose levels, and aid weight control. Rich in essential nutrients like potassium, they contribute to heart health and offer a sustained energy boost. Incorporate green bananas into your diet for a tasty way to enhance overall well-being

    Resistant Starch- Green bananas are rich in resistant starch, which is a type of carbohydrate that resists digestion in the small intestine. Instead, it reaches the large intestine where it acts as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. This can contribute to improved digestive health

    Blood Sugar Regulation- The resistant starch in green bananas may help regulate blood sugar levels. It slows down the absorption of sugar and can assist in maintaining stable blood glucose levels, making them a suitable option for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar

    Improved Digestive Health- Green bananas contain dietary fiber, which aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system. Fiber promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports overall gut health

    Nutrient Content- While green bananas have lower levels of certain nutrients compared to ripe bananas, they still provide essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, and magnesium. These nutrients play crucial roles in various bodily functions, including immune function and muscle health

    Weight Management- The resistant starch and fiber in green bananas contribute to a feeling of fullness, potentially helping with weight management. Including foods rich in resistant starch may reduce overall calorie intake by promoting satiety

    Heart Health- The potassium content in green bananas supports heart health by helping to regulate blood pressure. Adequate potassium intake is associated with a lower risk of stroke and cardiovascular diseases

    Boosted Energy Levels- Green bananas provide a source of complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly, providing a sustained energy boost. This makes them a good choice for a pre-workout snack or as part of a meal to maintain energy levels throughout the day

