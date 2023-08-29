Lifestyle

Biriyani to Rogan Josh: 7 dishes to make for Raksha Bandhan dinner

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with 7 delightful dishes: Chicken Biryani to Mutton Rogan Josh. Flavorful feasting awaits

Image credits: Getty

Chicken Kebab

Marinated chicken chunks, skewered and grilled to perfection. This dish is great for a great Rakhi dinner 

Image credits: Getty

Mutton Rogan Josh

Treat your siblings to the richness of Mutton Rogan Josh. this dish boasts succulent mutton cooked in a rich gravy of yogurt and aromatic spices

Image credits: Getty

Biriyani

No feast is complete without Biriyani in India. Make tasty Chicken biriyani for a grand Rakhi dinner

Image credits: Getty

Mushroom Curry

Earthy mushrooms cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices to create a luscious curry, great for those light eaters, diet-conscious siblings

Image credits: Getty

Chole Bhature

North Indian favorite, featuring spiced chickpea curry (chole) paired with deep-fried bread (bhature) should comprise a great Raksha Bandhan Dinner

Image credits: Getty

Shammi Kebab

A melt-in-your-mouth delight made from minced meat (often lamb or mutton), lentils, and aromatic spices makes those Raksha Bandhan get-togethers fulfilling

Image credits: Getty

Chicken Popcorn

Bite-sized chicken pieces coated in a flavorful blend of spices and crispy breadcrumbs, then deep-fried to golden perfection

Image credits: Getty
