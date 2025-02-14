Bird Flu: Can it spread to humans? Learn symptoms, prevention, and safety tips

Bird flu is causing concern in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Officials have confirmed cases in several districts of AP, prompting a government alert. Rumors circulated about a person in Eluru dying from bird flu. How true is this? Can bird flu spread to humans? What precautions should be taken? Let's explore these details.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Bird flu is causing widespread concern, making people hesitant to consume chicken and eggs. The government in West Godavari district has even put up signs advising against chicken consumption. Velpuru in Tanuku Mandal has been declared a red zone, and residents are advised to avoid chicken. Strict measures are being taken to prevent the spread of bird flu, including removing chicken from the menu of tribal welfare schools and EMRS schools until further notice. Alternative vegetarian dishes, fruits, and sweets will be provided.

budget 2025
article_image2

The rumors are false.

Social media was abuzz with rumors of a person in Unguturu Mandal, Eluru district, testing positive for bird flu after showing symptoms near a poultry farm. However, officials have clarified that these rumors are false. Eluru District Collector K. Vetriselvi dismissed the rumors and criticized the spread of misinformation without verifying facts. She urged people not to spread false news without consulting authorities.

article_image3

Bird Flu Concerns

Can it spread to humans?

Bird flu can spread to humans, especially those working in poultry farms. Direct contact with infected poultry and then touching eyes or mouth can transmit the virus. However, officials say human transmission is rare. The virus dies at 70°C, and chicken is usually cooked at around 100°C, eliminating the virus.

Symptoms:

Experts say potential symptoms in humans include high fever, severe sore throat, dry cough, headache, fatigue, body aches, difficulty breathing, chest pain, constipation or diarrhea, stomach pain, and red eyes.

article_image4

How to cook chicken safely:

Experts recommend precautions when cooking chicken amid bird flu fears. Cook chicken thoroughly, avoid direct contact with raw meat (use gloves), and cook at 70°C to kill the virus. Wash chicken with hot water before cooking while wearing a mask. Wash utensils thoroughly and dry them in the sun. Avoid touching your eyes or nose after handling raw chicken.

Note: This information is for general knowledge only. Consult a doctor for health-related advice.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

7 daily routine mistakes that blocks the road to success

7 daily routine mistakes that blocks the road to success

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

The Science Behind the Sparkle: Unveiling the Benefits of Gold Jewellery MEG

The Science Behind the Sparkle: Unveiling the Benefits of Gold Jewellery

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Promises for a lasting relationship MEG

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Promises for a lasting relationship

 Evil Eye: 7 ways to protect yourself and embrace positivity MEG

 Evil Eye: 7 ways to protect yourself and embrace positivity

Recent Stories

Valentines Day: Anne Hathaway celebrates 15 years of iconic movie with director Gary Marshall ATG

Valentine's Day: Anne Hathaway celebrates 15 years of iconic movie with director Gary Marshall

Deadly IED explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan claims nine lives, seven critically injured dmn

Deadly IED explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan claims nine lives, seven critically injured

WhatsApp new feature: You can customise chat themes, bubbles and more gcw

WhatsApp new feature: You can customise chat themes, bubbles and more

Airbnb Stock Surges After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Airbnb Stock Surges After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

No shortage of talent: Virat Kohli send wishes to RCB womens team ahead of their WPL title defence (WATCH) HRD

'No shortage of talent': Virat Kohli sends wishes to RCB women's team ahead of their WPL title defence (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Video Icon
Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Video Icon
Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Delightes Fans with ISHQ MEIN Pics, Fun-filled Moments with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Khushi Kapoor Delightes Fans with ISHQ MEIN Pics, Fun-filled Moments with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Video Icon