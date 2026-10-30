India has managed to feature on the global museum map; and Patna happens to be the centre of attraction. This Bihar Museum has made it to the ninth position on the list of World's 100 Best Museums 2026 ranking, becoming the best museum in Asia.

Bettering New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in its ranking, this museum is known for its unique collections, ancient artifacts and modern architecture.

Here are eight facts about Bihar Museum.

1. Bihar Museum Enters The World's Top 10

With its inclusion on the ninth spot in the list of 100 museums from across the globe, Bihar Museum ranks among one of the top 10 best museums in the 2026 ranking conducted by Worth a Journey.