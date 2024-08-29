Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beyond Khatu Shyam Temple: Exploring the Hidden Gems of Sikar, Rajasthan

    Sikar district of Rajasthan is known for the Khatu Shyam temple, but there's much more to it. From the state's second-highest peak, Harsh Peak to historical forts and palaces, Sikar is a treasure trove of history and natural beauty.

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar, Rajasthan

    Sikar district of Rajasthan is known to all for the Khatu Shyam temple, where more than one crore devotees come to visit every year.

    Highest mountain peak in Sikar apart from Khatu temple

    Do you know that Sikar has not only Khatu temple but also many other historical places including the second highest mountain peak of the state?

    Harsh mountain peak is the second highest peak in the state

    Located about 25 km from Sikar district headquarters, Harsh mountain peak of Sikar is the second highest mountain peak of the state.

    Temple of God at the height of Harsh mountain peak

    The Harsh mountain peak stands at approximately 3,100 feet, and atop it, there is a temple dedicated to God, constructed during various ancient civilizations.

    Devgarh Fort near Harsh mountain

    Devgarh Fort is also located near Harsh Mountain. Although presently it has fallen into a dilapidated state, still many tourists go to visit here.

    Laxmangarh Fort of Sikar

    Along with this, the Laxmangarh Fort of Sikar, built in the 19th century, is also a unique example of the engineering of the old times.

    Laxmangarh Fort in Sikar was built on the only mountain

    Laxmangarh Fort was constructed on the town's only hill. Even today, the fort remains as it was, with several temples built within its premises.

    Rani Mahal is also built in Sikar city

    At the same time Rani Mahal is also built in Sikar city. According to mythology, some queen of Nepal used to live here in ancient times.

    Information related to the royal family hidden in Sikar

    At present, Rani Mahal is the only place in the district of Sikar where you can find many information and materials related to the royal family of the district.

