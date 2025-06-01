Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey is a testament to the power of healthy habits, exercise, and determination. Her approach to managing PCOD through lifestyle changes can serve as motivation for anyone struggling with similar challenges.

Sara Ali Khan has been open about her struggles with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and how she overcame weight gain through discipline and lifestyle changes. Her journey from 96 kg to a fit and healthy body is inspiring for many women dealing with PCOD. Here are seven key tips she followed to achieve her transformation.

7 tips from Sara Ali Khan to weight loss while managing PCOD:

Prioritizing a Clean and Balanced Diet

Sara completely eliminated junk food from her diet and focused on nutritious meals. She replaced processed foods with lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains, ensuring her body received essential nutrients while managing hormonal imbalances.

Regular Strength Training and Pilates

Exercise played a crucial role in her weight loss journey. She incorporated Pilates, strength training, and cardio workouts to stay fit. Pilates helped her improve flexibility and core strength, while strength training boosted metabolism and toned her body.

Staying Active Beyond the Gym

Apart from structured workouts, Sara engaged in sports like tennis to keep herself active. Playing a sport not only burns calories but also improves endurance and overall fitness.

Managing Sleep and Stress Levels

Sara emphasized the importance of regulating sleep cycles to stabilize hormones. Poor sleep can worsen PCOD symptoms, so she followed a strict routine to ensure adequate rest. She also practiced stress management techniques like meditation and yoga.

Avoiding Sugar and Processed Carbs

One of the biggest changes in her diet was cutting out sugar and refined carbohydrates. She replaced sugary treats with natural alternatives like fruits and nuts, which helped maintain stable blood sugar levels and prevent insulin spikes.

Hydration and Detoxification

Drinking plenty of water and herbal teas helped Sara flush out toxins and maintain hydration. Staying hydrated is essential for digestion, metabolism, and overall health, especially for those managing PCOD.

Consistency and Discipline

Sara’s transformation wasn’t overnight—it required consistent effort and discipline. She stayed committed to her fitness routine and diet, proving that small, sustainable changes lead to long-term success.