Explore the Andaman Islands with IRCTC's 5-night, 6-day FAMILY ANDAMAN HOLIDAY GOLD package. This budget-friendly tour, perfect for couples and families, includes Port Blair, Havelock, and Neil Island, covering breakfast, dinner, and sightseeing.

IRCTC Tour Packages: Planning a trip but worried about the budget? Ditch the worry and explore the Andaman and Nicobar Islands instead of spending a fortune in Goa. While you might not find the party culture here, you'll discover pristine beaches, perfect for couples seeking quality time. Enjoy adventurous water activities too. Let's delve into the IRCTC FAMILY ANDAMAN HOLIDAY GOLD Package.

IRCTC's Special FAMILY ANDAMAN HOLIDAY GOLD for Andaman and Nicobar

This package covers 5 nights and 6 days. You'll spend the first three nights in Port Blair, one night in Havelock, and one night in Neil Island. The package includes breakfast and dinner. However, you need to reach Port Blair on your own; IRCTC doesn't cover this cost. After arriving, you can enjoy the IRCTC package.

Explore These Destinations

Upon arrival at the airport, you'll be transferred to your hotel in Port Blair. In the afternoon, visit Corbyn's Cove Beach and the Cellular Jail. Enjoy the Light and Sound show in the evening and stay overnight in Port Blair.

On the second day, after breakfast, explore Ross Island and North Bay Island. Indulge in scuba diving and glass-bottom boat rides. On the third day, travel from Port Blair to Havelock Island, about 55 kilometers away. Explore the famous Kala Pathar Beach and Radhanagar Beach in Havelock and stay overnight.

On the fourth day, journey from Havelock to Neil Island by ferry. Visit Bharatpur Beach, Natural Bridge, and Laxmanpur Beach. After staying overnight, return to Port Blair by ferry on the fifth day. Spend the night there and head home the next day.

Amenities Included in the IRCTC Tour Package

This package offers AC rooms with double or triple sharing at all locations. IRCTC covers sightseeing and transportation expenses. You'll also receive breakfast and dinner. Tickets, permits, and assistance are also provided by IRCTC.

Amenities Not Included in the IRCTC Tour Package

You'll have to pay for extra services in your room, such as phone bills and laundry. Camera purchases and water activity fees are also your responsibility.

IRCTC Tour Package Price

The package price varies. A single room costs ₹48,000. Double sharing costs ₹28,295 per person, while triple sharing is ₹25,880 per person. For a group of four in double rooms, the cost is ₹25,820 per person. A group of six pays ₹26,630 per person. If you have a child and require a bed, it's ₹17,025 per child. Children aged 2 to 4 without a bed cost ₹13,525 per child.