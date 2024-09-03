Beware! THESE 5 common foods may raise your risk of heart attack

Experts warn that an unhealthy lifestyle, particularly the consumption of certain foods, is a major contributor to the rising incidence of heart attacks, even among young people. These foods can trigger heart disease and other serious health problems.

Experts say that heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide. Today, even young people are affected by heart attacks. Experts say that an unhealthy lifestyle is the main reason for this. Especially certain types of food. According to health experts.. Certain types of food cause heart disease. Triggers a heart attack. Moreover, they lead to many dangerous diseases. Let's find out what they are now.

1. Salt: Eating too much salt leads to high blood pressure, which is a major cause of heart attacks. Processed foods are high in salt, which increases the risk of heart attack and other heart diseases. So do not include alcoholic beverages in your diet. Use herbs and spices as an alternative to reduce the total amount of salt in your daily diet.

2. Protein Foods: Everyone needs protein. That doesn't mean you have to eat a high protein diet. It causes kidney problems. This increases the risk of heart disease. So eat meat, fish, chicken, dairy products in moderation. Instead, you can eat plant-based protein foods like legumes, beans, and tofu. These provide the protein your body needs and keep you healthy.



3. Sugar: Sugar is not good for health. Consuming too much sugar will cause you unnecessary problems. It increases your body weight. It also causes type 2 diabetes. It is one of the major risk factors for heart disease. No matter how delicious sweets, sodas, cakes and other sweets are, if you eat too much of them, you will end up with unnecessary problems. So it is good to take them in moderation. Eat fiber-rich fruits to reduce sweet cravings. These protect your health.



4. Saturated, Trans Fats: Saturated and trans fats greatly increase bad cholesterol in the blood. If the body fat increases, you are more likely to develop heart disease. That's why doctors recommend eating less red meat, full-fat dairy products and foods made with hydrogenated oils. Instead, eat foods that contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats like almonds, walnuts, olive oil, and avocados.



5. Skipping Breakfast: Skipping breakfast frequently is not good for your health. Because it imbalances the sugar level in your blood. It also increases the chances of developing heart related diseases. If you eat a healthy breakfast, you will not only be active throughout the day, but you can also avoid overeating during the day. This reduces your weight gain.

