These 6 Simple Drinks Can Improve Your Sleep Quality Overnight
You can lose sleep for many reasons. Find the cause of your sleeplessness and seek a solution. Anyway, let's check out some drinks that can help you get a good night's sleep.
Drinks to have for a good night's sleep
Turmeric Milk
The calcium in milk helps you sleep. Calcium helps transport tryptophan to the brain, which produces the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. Curcumin in turmeric also helps you sleep well.
Tulsi Tea
Drinking tulsi tea at night can also help you get a good night's sleep.
Peppermint Tea
The antioxidants in peppermint leaves can help you get a good night's sleep. So, you can include peppermint tea in your nightly diet.
Almond Milk
The magnesium in almonds regulates the production of melatonin, which aids sleep. So, drinking almond milk at night can also help you get a good night's sleep.
Cherry Juice
Cherries are rich in melatonin, which helps with sleeplessness. So, drinking cherry juice can help you get a good night's sleep.
Kiwi Juice
Kiwi, which is high in antioxidants, can help you get some sleep.
Note:
Change your diet only after consulting an expert nutritionist or health professional.
