Top 7 Foods to Eat for Lush Hair Growth and Reduced Hair Fall
Is hair loss bothering you? Hair loss can happen for many reasons. A lack of nutrients can also harm your hair's health. Let's check out some foods that can help your hair grow well.
Foods to eat for lush hair growth
Egg
Eggs contain biotin. So, eating eggs can help your hair grow.
Leafy greens
Eating leafy greens like spinach and moringa, which are rich in iron, can help hair growth.
Fish
Eating fish like salmon, which contains Omega-3 fatty acids, can help promote hair growth.
Sweet potato
Eating sweet potatoes, which contain biotin, can also help with hair growth.
Carrot
Eating carrots, which are rich in Vitamin A, can also help with hair growth.
Avocado
Avocados are also rich in biotin. So, they are beneficial for hair growth too.
Nuts and seeds
Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds contain biotin. Eating them helps hair growth.
