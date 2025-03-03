Best Cooking Oils for Weight Loss and Heart Health: What You Need to Know

According to recent studies, you can control obesity by reducing cooking oil. Choosing healthy oils is good for health. Increasing obesity rates are worrying.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

Obesity has become an increasing concern in recent years. Experts say that a great way to control this problem is by reducing the amount of oil used in cooking. Choosing healthy oils plays a significant role in maintaining overall well-being. Rising obesity rates in the country are a major health challenge.

budget 2025
article_image2

Best Oil For Cooking

Reports indicate that the situation is becoming even more worrying among children every year. Obesity has increased fourfold. Being overweight can lead to many health problems. It is therefore essential to focus on eating habits. Experts emphasize that reducing oil use in the diet by at least 10% can significantly contribute to weight management and overall health. Excessive consumption of unhealthy oils can lead to many serious health problems.

article_image3

Best Oil

Cardiologists and nutritionists warn that high oil consumption increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. The long-term effects of unhealthy oil consumption can significantly affect overall well-being, making it crucial to follow better dietary practices. According to a 2024 Lancet study, obesity rates in India have increased in recent years.

article_image4

Obesity Causes

It has increased from 1.2% to 9.8% in women and from 0.5% to 5.4% in men. Data from the National Family Health Survey 5 also states that obesity is higher in urban areas than in rural areas. These figures highlight the urgent need to control unhealthy eating habits. While reducing oil is essential, choosing the right type of oil is equally important. Not all cooking oils are beneficial.

article_image5

Healthy Heart

Choosing healthy alternatives is very important. Oils like avocado oil, almond oil, and sunflower oil are considered good options because they contain monounsaturated and oleic fatty acids. They help with weight loss and provide other health benefits. However, even healthy oils should be consumed in moderation to prevent adverse effects.

