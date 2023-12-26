Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Berries to Kiwi: 7 fruits to keep skin hydrated for new year

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Unlock radiant skin with nature's hydrating wonders! Dive into a world of skincare as we explore seven fruits brimming with moisture. From watermelon's 92% water content to kiwi's vitamin-rich allure, discover the keys to a vibrant complexion. Hydration isn't just about what you eat but also embracing a balanced diet. Let's embark on a journey to nourish your skin from within!

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Watermelon is made up of about 92% water, making it an excellent hydrating fruit. It also contains vitamins A and C, which are beneficial for skin health

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Cucumbers have a high water content and are known for their hydrating properties. They also contain silica, which promotes moisture and elasticity in the skin

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, particularly vitamin C, which supports collagen production and helps keep the skin hydrated and supple

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Oranges and other citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C, which is crucial for collagen synthesis and helps the skin retain moisture

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe and hydrate the skin. It also provides a good dose of vitamin C

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Grapes, especially red and purple varieties, contain resveratrol, which has antioxidant properties. Grapes also have a high water content and can contribute to skin hydration

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Kiwi is rich in vitamin C and E, both of which are important for maintaining skin health. The high water content in kiwi also contributes to hydration

