Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that keep skin radiant

    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Discover radiant skin through nutrition! Hydrate with water, combat free radicals with green tea, and indulge in berries for antioxidants. Avocado and fatty fish nourish with essential fats, while turmeric and leafy greens offer anti-inflammatory magic. Remember, balance is key, and individual responses vary. Embrace a holistic approach to skincare with these wholesome choices!

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Discover radiant skin through nutrition! Hydrate with water, combat free radicals with green tea, and indulge in berries for antioxidants. Avocado and fatty fish nourish with essential fats, while turmeric and leafy greens offer anti-inflammatory magic. Remember, balance is key, and individual responses vary. Embrace a holistic approach to skincare with these wholesome choices!

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Water- Staying well-hydrated is crucial for overall skin health. Water helps flush out toxins and keeps the skin hydrated, contributing to a healthy complexion

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Green Tea- Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which may help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. It also contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Berries- Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, which can contribute to skin health and may help combat oxidative stress

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Avocado- Avocado is a good source of healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants. These nutrients may help moisturize the skin, reduce inflammation, and protect against oxidative damage

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Fatty Fish- Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines can help maintain skin integrity, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthy glow

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Turmeric- Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Including turmeric in your diet may help reduce inflammation and support overall skin health

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Leafy Greens- Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins (such as A and C), minerals, and antioxidants that can contribute to skin health

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH) snt

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH)

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH) snt

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH)

    Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; difficult day for Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; difficult day for Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for December 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Festive vibes continue: Extend your Christmas spirit with THESE stories RBA

    Festive vibes continue: Extend your Christmas spirit with THESE stories

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide rkn

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31 vkp

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Stunning PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Stunning first PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon