Beat the Heat: Check Out Smart Tips to Keep Your Food Fresh Longer This Summer
Ever noticed how food seems to spoil much faster during summer? This article explains science behind why heat impacts freshness and shares simple, practical tips—like storage, refrigeration and smart handling—to help keep your food fresh for longer.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Why does food spoil so quickly in summer?
High summer temperatures help bacteria multiply like crazy. These bacteria produce toxins that spoil your food fast. The heat also makes fats go bad quickly. Foods rich in protein, like milk, dals, and meat, are at even higher risk. Plus, if it's humid, fungus and yeast can grow in no time.
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Your fridge temperature must be right
To store food safely, your fridge's temperature is key. You should set the main fridge section between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius. The freezer needs to be at a chilly -18 degrees Celsius. These temperatures slow down bacteria, keeping your food fresh for much longer.
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Store food with a lid on
Always store food in airtight containers or dishes with a proper lid. Open containers are an invitation for air, moisture, and bacteria, which spoil food fast. Using plastic or glass airtight containers is a great idea. You must refrigerate cooked food within 2 hours. Just let it cool down a bit first. Also, never mix freshly cooked food with leftovers; store them separately to keep everything fresh.
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Store vegetables and non-veg items separately
Storing fruits and veggies right is crucial in summer. Wash leafy greens, dry them, and wrap them in a paper towel before putting them in the fridge. Eat cut fruits right away or store them in a closed box. Keep root vegetables like potatoes, onions, and garlic in a cool, dry place, not the fridge. Always store non-veg items like meat, fish, and eggs in separate containers to avoid cross-contamination. A few more tips: don't reheat food multiple times, clean your fridge weekly, and always keep raw and cooked food apart. And of course, use clean utensils!
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