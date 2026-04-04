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Store vegetables and non-veg items separately

Storing fruits and veggies right is crucial in summer. Wash leafy greens, dry them, and wrap them in a paper towel before putting them in the fridge. Eat cut fruits right away or store them in a closed box. Keep root vegetables like potatoes, onions, and garlic in a cool, dry place, not the fridge. Always store non-veg items like meat, fish, and eggs in separate containers to avoid cross-contamination. A few more tips: don't reheat food multiple times, clean your fridge weekly, and always keep raw and cooked food apart. And of course, use clean utensils!