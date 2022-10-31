Balance your social and work life by following these tips
It is important to make a balance between your work and social life. If you're feeling disconnected and struggling with loneliness, here are a few tips to keep the friendship spark alive.
Image: Getty Images
We are more connected but less available. Modern life has become hectic, we are overwhelmed by everything happening around us, and most of us are emotionally exhausted. Honesty, effort, communication and awareness are fundamental principles of a successful relationship, whether a friendship or a romantic one. It takes continuous work to maintain a healthy connection, which is crucial to your well-being. Actual companies are more brutal to form and sustain due to hectic schedules, external communication, neediness and fake intimacy. If you have close friends that make you feel better, uplift your spirits, improve your health, and act as reliable confidantes, you should keep them close.
Image: Getty Images
Don't ghost your friends: Leaving them on read can create unreliability and uncertainty. Acknowledge them if they've reached out, even if you can't respond. Some ways you can do this:
- Say: hi! I got your text, but I can't reply at the moment. Can I get back to you later?
- If you have ghosted a friend, acknowledge the situation and apologize.
- Be transparent and clear about why you're busy and when you'll be available next.
Image: Getty Images
Make an effort: All relationships require effort and intention. Friendships also need emotional investment. Make a practice of checking on your friends regularly. Some ways you can do this:
- A weekly 'hello' text
- Sending flowers or gifts on their birthday
- Watching a show together and discussing it
- Please make a note of what is going on in their lives and follow up
Image: Getty Images
Find creative ways to connect: Find "asynchronous" ways to connect things that don't require live back-and-forth with them. Get creative! Some ways you can do this:
- Share some articles, podcasts, social media content or memes that you both of you enjoy
- Send voice notes to each other of things you did to share what's happening
- Play interactive and creative online games together so that you both enjoy
- Send postcards or letters to each other if you're travelling a lot.
