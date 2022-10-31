Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Balance your social and work life by following these tips

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    It is important to make a balance between your work and social life. If you're feeling disconnected and struggling with loneliness, here are a few tips to keep the friendship spark alive.

    Image: Getty Images

    We are more connected but less available. Modern life has become hectic, we are overwhelmed by everything happening around us, and most of us are emotionally exhausted. Honesty, effort, communication and awareness are fundamental principles of a successful relationship, whether a friendship or a romantic one. It takes continuous work to maintain a healthy connection, which is crucial to your well-being. Actual companies are more brutal to form and sustain due to hectic schedules, external communication, neediness and fake intimacy. If you have close friends that make you feel better, uplift your spirits, improve your health, and act as reliable confidantes, you should keep them close.

    ALSO READ: Carrots, Apple, Peanut Butter and more-Human food that are safe for your pets

    Image: Getty Images

    Don't ghost your friends: Leaving them on read can create unreliability and uncertainty. Acknowledge them if they've reached out, even if you can't respond. Some ways you can do this:

    • Say: hi! I got your text, but I can't reply at the moment. Can I get back to you later?
    • If you have ghosted a friend, acknowledge the situation and apologize.
    • Be transparent and clear about why you're busy and when you'll be available next.

    Image: Getty Images

    Make an effort: All relationships require effort and intention. Friendships also need emotional investment. Make a practice of checking on your friends regularly. Some ways you can do this:

    • A weekly 'hello' text
    • Sending flowers or gifts on their birthday
    • Watching a show together and discussing it
    • Please make a note of what is going on in their lives and follow up

    Image: Getty Images

    Find creative ways to connect: Find "asynchronous" ways to connect things that don't require live back-and-forth with them. Get creative! Some ways you can do this:

    • Share some articles, podcasts, social media content or memes that you both of you enjoy
    • Send voice notes to each other of things you did to share what's happening
    • Play interactive and creative online games together so that you both enjoy
    • Send postcards or letters to each other if you're travelling a lot.

    Also Read: Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them sur

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy sur

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit RBA

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks RBA

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Recent Stories

    Zerodha Nithin Kamath shares 5 tips on financial planning to prevent retirement crisis gcw

    Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares 5 tips on financial planning to prevent retirement crisis

    Foxconn Covid chaos: Fear grips China after desperate workers flee lockdown at iPhone factory snt

    Foxconn's Covid chaos: Fear grips China after desperate workers flee lockdown at iPhone factory

    IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night Check details gcw

    IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night; Check details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik back spasms make him a doubtful starter-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Dinesh Karthik's back spasms make him a doubtful starter

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children AJR

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple...' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon