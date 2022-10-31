Balance your social and work life by following these tips

It is important to make a balance between your work and social life. If you're feeling disconnected and struggling with loneliness, here are a few tips to keep the friendship spark alive.

We are more connected but less available. Modern life has become hectic, we are overwhelmed by everything happening around us, and most of us are emotionally exhausted. Honesty, effort, communication and awareness are fundamental principles of a successful relationship, whether a friendship or a romantic one. It takes continuous work to maintain a healthy connection, which is crucial to your well-being. Actual companies are more brutal to form and sustain due to hectic schedules, external communication, neediness and fake intimacy. If you have close friends that make you feel better, uplift your spirits, improve your health, and act as reliable confidantes, you should keep them close. ALSO READ: Carrots, Apple, Peanut Butter and more-Human food that are safe for your pets

Don't ghost your friends: Leaving them on read can create unreliability and uncertainty. Acknowledge them if they've reached out, even if you can't respond. Some ways you can do this: Say: hi! I got your text, but I can't reply at the moment. Can I get back to you later?

If you have ghosted a friend, acknowledge the situation and apologize.

Be transparent and clear about why you're busy and when you'll be available next.

Make an effort: All relationships require effort and intention. Friendships also need emotional investment. Make a practice of checking on your friends regularly. Some ways you can do this: A weekly 'hello' text

Sending flowers or gifts on their birthday

Watching a show together and discussing it

Please make a note of what is going on in their lives and follow up

