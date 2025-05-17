Avoid THESE foods right after drinking sugarcane juice – Here's what not to eat
Sugarcane juice provides instant energy and hydration. However, certain foods should be avoided immediately after consuming it to prevent digestive issues and other health problems.
| Published : May 17 2025, 01:55 PM
1 Min read
Sweets:
Avoid sugary treats like gulab jamun or laddu after sugarcane juice. The combined sugar rush can spike blood sugar and strain digestion.
Ice Cream:
Consuming ice cream after sugarcane juice can upset your stomach due to their combined coldness. It can lead to bloating and indigestion.
Fried Foods:
Oily, fried foods after sugarcane juice can overload your digestive system, potentially causing heartburn and stomach discomfort.
Citrus Fruits:
Avoid citrus fruits or juices immediately after sugarcane juice. The combination can create an acidic imbalance in your stomach.
Soft Drinks:
Carbonated or sugary drinks after sugarcane juice can disrupt digestion and add unnecessary calories.
Curd or Buttermilk:
While generally good for digestion, consuming curd or buttermilk right after sugarcane juice can be counterproductive and cause digestive upset.
Benefits of Sugarcane Juice:
Sugarcane juice offers natural sugars for energy, hydrates the body, acts as a natural diuretic, aids digestion, and promotes healthy skin.
