Avoid Stomach Acidity: Learn the Right Method to Drink Milk Without Discomfort
Milk is nutritious, but drinking it the wrong way can trigger stomach acidity, bloating, and indigestion. Learn the best methods to consume milk safely and protect your digestive health effectively.
Milk and Digestion
Milk contains lactose, a sugar that takes time to digest. Drinking milk on an empty stomach can sometimes cause stomach pain, indigestion, or acidity. Proper timing and preparation are important for better digestion.
Foods to Avoid on Empty Stomach
Certain foods and drinks can increase acid levels if consumed on an empty stomach. Milk is one such drink, as its proteins and fats can put stress on the stomach, leading to discomfort.
Effects of Saturated Fat and Protein
The saturated fat and protein in milk can weaken stomach muscles temporarily. Drinking it without food may make digestion harder, so it’s best avoided as a standalone beverage in the morning.
Raw Milk Consumption
Many people pour milk straight from the packet and drink it raw. This practice is not recommended, as raw milk can irritate the stomach and cause digestive issues if consumed without proper processing.
Milk Temperature Matters
People with gastric problems are advised to drink cold milk instead of hot milk at night. Cold milk is easier on the stomach, improves digestion, and helps reduce irritation caused by acidity or bloating.
Turmeric Milk for Digestion
The combination of milk and turmeric is a traditional remedy. Adding turmeric to milk helps improve digestion, speeds up nutrient absorption, and provides relief from minor stomach discomfort and inflammation naturally.
Milk with Ginger and Spices
Adding grated ginger to milk prevents phlegm and soothes the digestive system. Other spices like cloves, cardamom, and saffron can reduce bloating, making milk more stomach-friendly and enhancing its health benefits.
Milk and Isabgol for Acidity
To reduce acidity, mix two spoons of Isabgol (psyllium husk) in cold milk and drink it after meals. This combination helps neutralize acid, supports digestion, and prevents heartburn or bloating.
Milk During Pregnancy
Pregnant women often experience acidity. Drinking cold milk instead of hot milk can reduce discomfort. Avoid lying down immediately after drinking milk; a short walk after consumption aids digestion and prevents acid reflux.
