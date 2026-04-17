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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Should You Follow Shubh Muhurat for Digital Gold? Here’s the Truth
On Akshaya Tritiya, many people buy gold. But if you're buying digital gold online, do you still need to check for a 'shubh muhurat'? We've got the details for you.
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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Gold Buying Time
Hindus consider Akshaya Tritiya a very auspicious day. Buying gold on this special day is a big deal. People believe that any investment you make today will never go to waste. Instead, it brings you endless good fortune. That's why buying gold on this day is like inviting prosperity into your home.
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Best Time to Buy Gold Online
According to the Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The Tritiya tithi will last from 10:45 AM on April 19 to 7:49 AM on April 20. The entire day will have several auspicious timings and yogas.
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Best time to buy gold online on Akshaya Tritiya 2026
On Akshaya Tritiya, you have many choices for buying gold. You can get jewellery, coins, or even digital gold. In today's digital world, online purchases have become very common. More and more people are now investing in digital gold.
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Best Time to Buy Gold Online
Digital gold purchases aren't physical. You don't get to hold the gold or bring it home right away. Because of this, many people think you don't need an auspicious time to buy it. But that's not true! Astrologers say you should always check the 'shubh muhurat' when buying gold in any form on auspicious days like Akshaya Tritiya. This will only increase your prosperity. While the entire 19-hour window from 10:49 AM on April 19 to 7:49 AM on April 20 is lucky, there are some extra special times to buy gold.
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Akshaya Tritiya digital gold buying muhurtham Tamil
Here are the specific muhurats for buying gold. Abhijit Muhurtam is from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM on April 19. The Chogadia Muhurtam has three slots: 9:06 AM to 10:43 AM (Phalan), 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM (Amrit Labham), and 1:58 PM to 3:35 PM (Shubh). The best evening time is 6:49 PM to 8:12 PM, and the night muhurat is from 8:12 PM to 9:35 PM on April 19.
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Best time to buy gold online on Akshaya Tritiya 2026
Always buy digital gold online from trusted platforms only. When you buy, keep the gold's price and purity in mind. The prices for 18K, 22K, and 24K gold are different, so always check the current rate for the carat you're buying. Many platforms offer free storage for 2-5 years and then charge a fee of 0.05% to 0.4%. Also, remember there are charges for both buying and selling. Make sure you carefully read and understand all the safety rules, fees, and terms before you invest.
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