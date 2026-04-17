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Best Time to Buy Gold Online

Digital gold purchases aren't physical. You don't get to hold the gold or bring it home right away. Because of this, many people think you don't need an auspicious time to buy it. But that's not true! Astrologers say you should always check the 'shubh muhurat' when buying gold in any form on auspicious days like Akshaya Tritiya. This will only increase your prosperity. While the entire 19-hour window from 10:49 AM on April 19 to 7:49 AM on April 20 is lucky, there are some extra special times to buy gold.