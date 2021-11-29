  • Facebook
    Today's Horoscope, November 29: Here are your Zodiac predictions

    First Published Nov 29, 2021
    Monday, November 29, is the tenth day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Aghan. On this day, the sunrise will be in Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra, which will be at 5.35 am. After this, Hasta Nakshatra will remain throughout the day. On Monday, due to Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra being first, an auspicious yog named Shreevatsa is formed. But due to Hasta Nakshatra, an inauspicious yog named Vajra is also formed on this day.

    From the night of November 28, Sunday, the Moon has left Leo and entered Virgo. Its effect will be seen on all the zodiac signs on Monday. On this day Sun and Mercury will be in Scorpio, Mars will be in Libra, Jupiter will be in Aquarius, Saturn will be in Capricorn, Venus will be in Sagittarius, Rahu will be in Taurus and Ketu will be in Scorpio. Many auspicious and inauspicious yogs will be formed from these positions of the planets. Know how your day will go…

    Aries

    Today, you may get into an argument with a senior official; you will have to try to avoid it. Today will bring auspicious results for you. Travel will be beneficial for you. Small businessmen may face a shortage of cash today. 

    Taurus

    Students will get new legal knowledge and experience. Today you have to be mindful of your mother's health, as there may be some deterioration in it. Your honour and respect will increase due to the work done by you in public life. Today is going to be a normal day for you.

    Gemini 

    Today, you will have to avoid money transactions with any of your relatives or it may cause a rift in your relationship. Today, there may be some setback for those in politics due to which they will remain upset. Today you will get full support of your siblings. 

    Cancer

    Today, you will feel tired in the evening due to excessive work. Sweetness will remain in love life, but you do not have to spoil your impression because of anger. Today is going to be a good day for you from the point of view of luck. You will get progress and peace of mind on the job. 

    Leo 

    You may have to face some obstacles in business today. Family environment may remain tense, as there may be some discord in the family. So today, you will have to try to understand the words of family members. Only then you will be able to run your family in a better way. 

    Virgo 

    Stay away from any kind of partnership in business today. Employed people may have to arrange some money for their colleagues today. Your honour and prestige in society will increase. Today you can receive something from your brothers. 

    Libra

    Today, you will take special care of the needs of your family members due to which the feeling of love will remain in the family. Efforts made from a business point of view will bear fruit. Today will be the day to increase the means of enjoying your worldly pleasures. You seem to be getting full support and companionship of your life partner. 

    Scorpio

    Today, you will also spend on some future investment plans. Students will get the support of their seniors today. Your day may be spent in charity work. You will spend some part of your wealth in the service of the poor. People working in the office may have a bad mood today.

    Sagittarius 

    Today, adverse situations may arise in which you have failed to control your anger; you have to maintain your calm and maintain your sweet behaviour. Some new contacts will be made because of your friends, which will be beneficial for you. The day will be good for those who do business from abroad.

    Capricorn

    If you get the chance to invest in business today, then go ahead. Those employed will get some new sources of income today. Businessmen will see a sudden deal being finalised that will bring slightly lesser profit. If you go out for some important work today, then do not take tension about it.

    Aquarius 

    You may receive a surprise gift from your life partner due to the work done by you; this may deepen your love. Today will be a successful day for you. Your child will get some big achievement in the workplace. 

    Pisces

    Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you may get some wrong information because to your enemies due to which you may have to go on a sudden journey. If you do any partnership in business today, it will be beneficial for you. Today your honour and prestige will increase in the work field too.

