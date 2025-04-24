- Home
- Lifestyle
- Ask AI Anything: We asked what is the best skin care routine for summer? ChatGPT said THIS
Ask AI Anything: We asked what is the best skin care routine for summer? ChatGPT said THIS
Summer skincare is all about light hydration and sun protection. ChatGPT shares a simple routine with cleansers, SPF, moisturizers, and bonus tips to keep your skin fresh and healthy.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Summer skincare is all about protection, hydration, and keeping things light to avoid clogged pores and sun damage. Here's a simple and effective summer skincare routine you can follow, tailored for most skin types:
Morning Routine:
Gentle Cleanser
– Removes sweat, excess oil, and overnight build-up.
– Look for gel-based or foam cleansers (avoid creamy ones in summer unless you have dry skin).
Toner (Optional)
– Helps minimize pores and refresh the skin.
– Select toners without alcohol that have calming components like witch hazel or rose water.
Lightweight Moisturizer
– Use a water-based or gel moisturizer to hydrate without greasiness.
– Ingredients to look for: hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or glycerin.
Sunscreen (Non-negotiable!)
– Even on cloudy days, use a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30.
– Reapply every 2–3 hours if you’re outdoors or sweating.
– Go for a matte or gel sunscreen for oily skin, or a hydrating one for dry skin.
Evening Routine:
Cleanser
– Double cleanse if you’ve worn makeup or sunscreen all day (oil cleanser + face wash).
Exfoliation (2-3 times a week)
– Helps remove dead skin and unclog pores.
– Use a gentle exfoliant (chemical exfoliants like AHA/BHA are great for summer).
Exfoliation (2-3 times a week)
– Helps remove dead skin and unclog pores.
– Use a gentle exfoliant (chemical exfoliants like AHA/BHA are great for summer).
Serum (Optional)
– Vitamin C in the evening can help fight sun damage and brighten skin.
– Niacinamide is also great for calming summer breakouts and oil control.
Moisturizer
– Stick to a lightweight moisturizer again or a calming gel-based night cream.
Bonus Tips:
Hydrate! Drink plenty of water and eat water-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumber.
Avoid heavy makeup — let your skin breathe.
Keep blotting papers handy if you have oily skin.
Don’t skip lips and eyes — use lip balm with SPF and wear sunglasses.