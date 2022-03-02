  • Facebook
    Ash Wednesday 2022: England to Mexico, people celebrate first day of Lent, See Pictures

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    Lent, the annually Christian fasting season, begins on Ash Wednesday. People worldwide are celebrating the traditional festival that precedes Ash Wednesday.

    Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, a 40-day fasting period followed by many Christians across the world. Ash Wednesday comes 46 days before Easter Sunday, April 17. Today, as a part of the practice, people apply ash on their foreheads. When a priest spreads ash to a person's forehead, he says, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return." 
     

    Hundreds of mask wearers (here in the foreground Schnörkele) of the Aulendorf Fools' Guild dance around a fire in the early evening below the castle. The mystical mask conjuring at Hexeneck is part of the foolish tradition. On this evening, the witches awake from their sleep. Until Ash Wednesday, the contemplative Upper Swabian town of Aulendorf is now free of jesters.

    Pope Francis recites the Angelus Sunday noon prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peterâs Square at the Vatican.

    The Reverend Canon Michael Smith, Acting Dean of York poses with the Easter and Lent cross during a photocall as part of the Minster's preparations to mark the season of Lent at York Minster in York, England.

    Kids dressed as devils dance through the streets as part of "Carnaval de los Diablos" celebrations in San Martin Tilcajete, Mexico

    The traditional celebration precedes Ash Wednesday, during this carnival, people let 'evilness' leave so they can welcome Lent.

    Devils dance through the streets as part of "Carnaval de los Diablos" celebrations in San Martin Tilcajete, Mexico.

    People dressed as devils pose during "Carnaval de los Diablos" celebrations on March 1, 2022 in San Martin Tilcajete, Mexico.

    A person dressed as a devil poses during "Carnaval de los Diablos" celebrations on March 1, 2022 in San Martin Tilcajete, Mexico.

    People use spray paint during "Carnaval de los Diablos" celebrations on March 1, 2022 in San Martin Tilcajete, Mexico.

     A Carnival performer is seen with a sign reading "Stop The War In Ukraine" dances during the Carnaval de los Diablos" celebrations on March 1, 2022 in San Martin Tilcajete, Mexico. Also Read: Ash Wednesday: Churches across Mumbai to pray for peace in war-torn Ukraine

    Also Read: What is Ash Wednesday? Wishes, Images messages, Bible verses, to mark first day of Lent

