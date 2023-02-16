Anti-Valentine's 2023: Know about days after romantic love-filled week

After the mushy Valentine week, the anti-valentine week is finally here. We look at the days after this love-filled week, which is a relief for the singles out here.

Now that Valentine Week is over, all the singles out there can heave a sign of relief. All the single people agree that it was vexing to see couples being affectionate and gifting each other presents during the entire love-filled Valentine week. But the Anti-Valentine week is now here. This week is exactly the opposite of all the days in Valentine Week. Anti-Valentine Week consists of Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. We look at all you need to know about all these Anti-Valentine Days.

Kick Day (Feb 16): The second day of the Anti-Valentine Week gets marked on Feb 16. This day is vital to kick out all the negativity from any person's life, mainly when it comes to hurt and pain caused by a romantic partner or ex.

Perfume Day (Feb 17): Perfume day resolves long-standing problems between partners. Perfume Day is about people who might breakup or divorce. These couples experiencing rough patch gift each other a beautiful perfume to resolve the problems in the relationship or marriage.

Flirt Day (Feb 18): Flirt Day on February 18, is for singles out there. Single people can try out their luck and ask out someone they have been trying to talk to for a long time. If you are one of those who are very nervous about their crush, this is the right time to profess your feelings.

Confession Day (Feb 19): It is the best opportunity to talk to your crush. It is mandatory to reveal all feelings you have for them within you.

Missing Day (Feb 20): When you miss someone, you should always tell them about your feelings. Never keep those feelings hidden because one day or the other, you might really miss the chance to tell them how you feel.

