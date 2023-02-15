Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja recreation of Jhoome Jo Pathaan is epic

Pathaan has emerged as the biggest blockbuster movie breaking all records. Shah Rukh Khan starrer actioner-thriller has engraved its mark on everyone worldwide. People are grooving to the popular songs of the film. The effect can be seen on Indian cricketers as well. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadjega moved on to the title song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The clip that went viral grabbed the attention of King Khan.

Pathaan garnered more than 900 crores all around the globe. Shah Rukh fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. This level of fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of love for the global superstar. The King Khan of Bollywood again conducted an interesting #AskSRK interactive fan session with his fans on Twitter yesterday.

We all know Shah Rukh Khan is active on Twitter as he always does interactions with fans. Time and again, he conducts Ask SRK sessions on the micro-blogging site. Yesterday on Valentine's day, the global icon commenced the Ask SRK session to have an interactive chat.

Fans poured in their messages to the King Khan. Amongst all these tweets, a fan shared a video of Indian cricketers recreating the hook steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan. He also asked the superstar to share his views.

In the viral video, A few Indian cricketers were assembled on the pitch during the first test match against Australia in Nagpur last week. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja shake a leg on the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the global blockbuster film Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan got impressed and reviewed the dance moves. He said that these were "Better than me." He further mentioned that he would have to learn it from Virat and Jadeja. Shah Rukh Khan reply read, "They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!."

