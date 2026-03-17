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Keeping your home cool during summer can be a real challenge. Running the AC and cooler all day just shoots up the electricity bill. But what if you could cool your home naturally? These special indoor plants can help lower the temperature, purify the air, and maintain humidity. The best part? You can easily grow them inside your home or on your balcony. If you want a cool home without a high power bill, you must get these 5 plants.