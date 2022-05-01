Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Gold purchasing mahurat to rituals and more (Exclusive)

We spoke to Kalpesh Shah, Founder & CEO, MyPandit, who gave us some important information that you should know about this year's Akshay Tritiya; read on



Akshaya Tritiya 2022-Why Do People Buy Gold And Silver on This Day

According to the Hindu calendar, we celebrate various festivals & occasions in India. Akshay Tritiya, also known as the Akha Teej, is among them. It is an annual spring festival. And is one of the most meaningful festivals in India. As the name signifies, it falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha (the bright half), in the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha.



In Sanskrit, Akshaya indicates something that never diminishes. Hence, Tritiya directs to the third day of the month. Therefore, Akshay Tritiya is observed as "the third day of never-ending wealth, happiness, success, and hope."



The ideal time for Puja

On the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped by people all over India. In fact, with Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha is also celebrated & worshipped. In most parts of India, a Lakshmi Narayan Puja is also conducted. Akha Teej is also considered a great day to buy gold, silver jewellery, or valuables. For the mahurat for Akshay Tritiya 2022, take a look at this:

Akshay Tritiya: May 3, 2022, Tuesday Puja Mahurat: 06:05 AM to 12:37 PM (IST) Gold Purchasing Mahurat: 05:18 AM to 06:05 AM (IST)

Practices for the Day

These are the rituals that everyone should follow on the auspicious days of Akshay Tritiya. 1. Wake up before sunrise and take a bath.

2. You can also observe a fast on Akshay Tritiya.

3. Present sandalwood paste and ﬂowers to Lord Vishnu.

4. The devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber.

5. The divinities are showered with milk, lentils, gold, wheat, etc.