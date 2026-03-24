Silver Jewellery A Popular Choice, But Is It Investment Friendly?

Silver jewellery is still a popular entrance point for customers due to its price and aesthetic attractiveness. Because it is substantially less expensive than gold, it is more widely available and is frequently acquired for personal and giving purposes.

On the plus side, silver jewellery conveys a perception of inexpensive luxury, allowing customers to purchase more frequently or in bigger numbers. It also performs two functions: as an attachment and a value storage device. Additionally, many pieces carry emotional or cultural significance, often being passed down through generations.

However, there are some significant downsides. Making charges and craftsmanship expenses are rarely recovered on resale, lowering overall profits. Silver jewellery has a lesser purity than investment-grade silver, and the metal tarnishes easily, necessitating frequent maintenance. While silver jewellery is attractive and accessible, it may not be the best option for people looking just for financial gains.