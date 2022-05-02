From weight loss to glowing skin: 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One serving of this fruit is enough to satisfy your quest for a lively, active, and healthy lifestyle, thanks to its high water content, Vitamin C, and Vitamin A. Its juiciness, packed with a variety of nutrients and 90 percent water, may refresh and revive you after a strong summer workout while delivering satiety and suppressing your sweet desires.

    Helps in weight loss

    Watermelon has a low calorie density due to its high water content, suggesting that a large slice of watermelon has a comparatively tiny calorie contribution. This makes it satisfying while still being low in calories, promoting fullness and decreasing hunger.

    Good for skin and hair

    Watermelon's high quantities of vitamins A and C are also great for maintaining healthy hair and skin. The vitamin C in the apple aids your body's production of collagen, a protein that strengthens your hair and the dermis layer of your skin. Vitamin A aids in the formation and repair of skin cells. Meanwhile, the lycopene and beta-carotene included in this delectably healthful fruit may help protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays.

    watermelon juice for summer

    Keeps you hydrated

    Maintaining hydrated is critical for optimum health, with even mild dehydration causing weariness, headaches, muscular cramps, and perhaps blood pressure disorders. This seasonal fruit is mostly water (90 percent), therefore incorporating it might be beneficial, especially for the elderly, who are less sensitive to the sense of thirst.

    Prevents heat stroke

    Watermelon is a refreshing way to beat the summer heat. The fruit's high concentration of water and electrolytes protects the body against heatstroke. Simply sipping some watermelon juice before going out in the sun will keep your body cool and help regulate body temperature.

    Keeps you healthy

    Watermelon's high water content aids in preventing harmful cholesterol from building in the blood, which is connected to a variety of heart ailments. It also prevents fatty tissue from accumulating in blood arteries. All you have to do is eat one cup of watermelon every day, and you'll be OK.

