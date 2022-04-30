Aloe Vera to baking soda: 5 home remedies you can try to get rid of dandruff

Dandruff, which is characterised by itchy, white flakes of skin on your head, may be both irritating and humiliating. Other symptoms may include oily areas on your scalp and tingling skin.

Dandruff, which is characterised by itchy, white flakes of skin on your head, may be both irritating and humiliating. Other symptoms may include oily areas on your scalp and tingling skin. Here are 5 home remedies you can try to get rid of: Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil has traditionally been used to treat skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis. It has also been shown to have potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, which may help treat dandruff symptoms. Tea tree oil may also cause discomfort in those with sensitive skin. As a result, it's advisable to dilute it with a carrier oil like coconut oil before applying it straight to your skin.

Coconut Oil Coconut oil, well-known for its numerous health advantages, is also utilised as a natural dandruff treatment. It may act by increasing skin moisture and avoiding dryness, both of which can aggravate dandruff. In certain test-tube investigations, coconut oil and its components have also been found to have antibacterial qualities, however researchers have yet to investigate the impact on the specific strain of fungus that causes dandruff.

Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar has been linked to a number of health advantages and is frequently used as a natural dandruff treatment. This is because the acidity of the vinegar is said to encourage the shedding of dead skin cells on your scalp. Apple cider vinegar is also supposed to regulate your skin's pH, reducing fungal development and so combating dandruff.

Aloe Vera Aloe vera is a succulent that is frequently used in skin care products such as ointments, cosmetics, and lotions. It may help cure skin diseases such as burns, psoriasis, and cold sores when administered to the skin. Aloe vera may be beneficial against a variety of fungi and may aid in the treatment of some fungal infections.