Want to know how to pick the right fragrance? Use these handy tips before buying a new perfume

Choosing the right perfume for oneself or gift someone is difficult at times. Fragrances, as easy as they may seem, are quite complex to understand. You don’t want to go wrong with picking a fragrance, especially when you are thinking of gifting it to someone; the various notes, types of perfumes, their (bottle) sizes and variation can be a time-consuming task.

Buying a new perfume, especially to gift a special someone, can be a complete hit or a miss. In order to find the best perfume for oneself, Mukul Nagori, an Indore based perfumer shares a few tips with Asianet Newsable to get you a handy guide on how to pick a perfume for yourself.

Most loved fragrances: If you are looking out to add a new fragrance to your collection, there are some of the notes that you must consider before buying a perfume. These include, ‘woody’ (Oudh, cedarwood, patchouli, vetiver), ‘aqua’, 'gourmand smells’ (vanilla, chocolate, coconut), 'oriental spices’ (cinnamon, clove, nutmeg), and 'citrus’. These five notes are the most preferred fragrances preferred by people.

It is not just perfumes; people are also opting for pure essential oils. Giving a little insight about the preferred fragrances for oil blends, Mukul says, “Picking the right fragrance, especially if you are buying it for someone else, can be a tricky job. Everyone has a different choice but people these days, mostly opt for pure essential oil blends. And in these, the most preferred choices are of lavender, sage, rosemary, orange, neroli and peppermint among others.”

Choose the right size: Perfumes are available in different sizes these days. It is very important to choose the right size. There are different sizes available, however; one should opt for either a 5 ml or 10 ml bottle. These sizes come in handy and can be carried anywhere, without taking much space.

Right way to try a perfume: When you are buying a perfume, you not only need to understand its fragrance but also how it grows on you. When you are trying a perfume, you should wear it on your wrist first and then smell it. Some perfume takes time to smell good, so take a sniff of it again in a while.

Way to wear it: The right way to wear perfume (roll-on bottle) is to first apply it on the wrist or back of the palm and then rub it all over the clothes. This increases the longevity of the fragrance. In the case of a spray bottle, he suggests applying it from a distance of at least six centimetres from the chest.

