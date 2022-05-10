Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neem Oil: From controlling acne to giving glowing skin, 5 benefits you didn't know

    First Published May 10, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Extracted from the fruits and seeds of the neem plant, neem oil is a rich source of antioxidants utilised in alternative medical systems such as Ayurveda to prevent numerous diseases. Furthermore, it is found in a wide range of beauty goods, including body butter, skin creams, hair masks, face wash, hair oils, and other hair care products.

    Because of its numerous advantages for the face, body, and hair, neem oil has a particular position in beauty regimens. Neem oil can help with dandruff, dryness, itching, pigmentation, and premature greying. If you do decide to take neem oil for any reason, see your doctor first.

     

    Cure to acne

    In Ayurvedic medicine, neem oil has long been used as a very powerful cure to acne. Neem oil's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal qualities make it useful for acne treatment. It reduces and calms acne-related redness, discomfort, and itching. Furthermore, it has been shown to be effective in minimising acne scars.

    Get rids off dandruff

    Neem oil's antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic qualities are thought to support a healthy scalp. Other components of neem oil may aid in the treatment of dandruff, flakiness, and itching.

    Gives you glowing skin

    Neem oil is one of the most potent anti-fungal natural substances on the planet. When taken on a daily basis, neem oil is a natural and effective pigmentation killer that adds a burst of freshness. Neem oil inhibits the overproduction of melanin, lowering skin pigmentation.

    Reduces ageing

    Neem oil includes a high concentration of important fatty acids and vitamins, which the skin uses to renew and increase its flexibility. Regular use of neem oil may help to smooth wrinkles and battle the indications of ageing.

    For dental issue

    Neem oil is an active component in a variety of dental care products, including toothpaste and mouthwash. Neem oil has antibacterial and antifungal characteristics, which help to treat gum inflammation and cavities. Brush with ordinary toothpaste and a drop of neem oil to see the miracle.

