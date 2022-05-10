Neem Oil: From controlling acne to giving glowing skin, 5 benefits you didn't know

Extracted from the fruits and seeds of the neem plant, neem oil is a rich source of antioxidants utilised in alternative medical systems such as Ayurveda to prevent numerous diseases. Furthermore, it is found in a wide range of beauty goods, including body butter, skin creams, hair masks, face wash, hair oils, and other hair care products.

Extracted from the fruits and seeds of the neem plant, neem oil is a rich source of antioxidants utilised in alternative medical systems such as Ayurveda to prevent numerous diseases. Furthermore, it is found in a wide range of beauty goods, including body butter, skin creams, hair masks, face wash, hair oils, and other hair care products. Because of its numerous advantages for the face, body, and hair, neem oil has a particular position in beauty regimens. Neem oil can help with dandruff, dryness, itching, pigmentation, and premature greying. If you do decide to take neem oil for any reason, see your doctor first.

त्वचा की रंगत निखारे

Cure to acne In Ayurvedic medicine, neem oil has long been used as a very powerful cure to acne. Neem oil's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal qualities make it useful for acne treatment. It reduces and calms acne-related redness, discomfort, and itching. Furthermore, it has been shown to be effective in minimising acne scars. Get rids off dandruff Neem oil's antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic qualities are thought to support a healthy scalp. Other components of neem oil may aid in the treatment of dandruff, flakiness, and itching.