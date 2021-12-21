5 signs you have TOXIC in-laws; know how to deal with them

Good in-laws are a blessing, but if you get toxic ones, GOD help you or just read this piece of advice NOW

Like it or not, in-laws are a part of your married life and will always be. If you have good in-laws, your married life will be blissful, but if it is otherwise, it can be a difficult life ahead. So, let us look at how to deal with problematic or toxic in-laws and what you should do when family dynamics become challenging and affect your relationship.



Turn you and your partner against each other: Never fall for 'He said, she said' game (Blame game, I mean) Because it cause some significant and unnecessary chaos between the two of you. It also brings negativity into your relationship. HOW TO DEAL: In such times, communication is a must; talk to your partner because you need to unite. Most importantly, hear what your partner says and avoid people planting seeds in your head.

Space: Your in-laws often visit home or in your room unannounced, which is not good. Many in-laws refuse to respect your personal space as a couple can complicate things. HOW TO DEAL: Yes, we know it is hard to deal with such a situation because it can look rude and selfish. Hence, one needs to explain your time and space to them and that you and your partner need to spend time alone.

Taking decisions: We know, and we have seen, many in-laws that are very nosy and tricky wants to get into your matters and problems. That can certainly be a little irritating, but it's not harmful. Whether you're discussing buying a house or having children, your in-laws contribute their two cents as if it should be the deciding vote in your decision-making process. HOW TO DEAL: Keep a smiling face, maintain peace, nod your head at their views on the matter, and do what you and your decision anyway. Some time explain your views to your in-laws that, while you value their thoughts and opinions, you now need to make the judgment you feel just the two of you need to drive.

Treat like a child: Yes, we all love to be treated like kids again, from cooking meals to doing laundry, etc. But not when your in-laws do it like washing your laundry, feeding you, picking your clothes. It can take you to a whole new level of irritation. HOW TO DEAL: From the start, draw the line. Yes, it can look harsh, especially to your mother-in-law, who wants to handle it. And after standing up for yourself a few times, they should start to back off a bit.