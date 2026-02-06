5 Romantic Valentine’s Day 2026 Getaways for Last-Minute Couples
Grab last-minute Valentine’s Day travel ideas with five romantic Indian destinations — from scenic hill stations to tropical islands and serene backwaters — ideal for couples planning a quick weekend escape.
Wayanad, Kerala
Wayanad’s lush hills and tranquil lakes create a serene Valentine’s setting for couples seeking nature and quiet moments together. Misty forests and cozy resorts make it perfect for a peaceful weekend escape.
Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg charms with its rolling coffee plantations, waterfalls and cool mountain air. Couples can savor long walks, plantation tours and romantic bonfire evenings.
Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar
Havelock Island’s pristine white sands and azure waters offer a tropical Valentine’s getaway full of adventure and relaxation. Activities like scuba diving and sunset beach walks add thrill and romance.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang’s snow-capped peaks and quiet valleys provide a dramatic backdrop for a Valentine’s visit. Cuddle up with your partner amid breathtaking Himalayan views and serene monastery settings.
Kausani, Uttarakhand
Known for its panoramic Himalayan vistas, Kausani offers couples a peaceful retreat away from the crowds. Quiet ashrams, pine forests and sunrise views create unforgettable romantic moments.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Udaipur’s lakes and palaces create a timeless romantic ambiance ideal for couples exploring historic charm. Sunset boat rides and rooftop dinners enhance the Valentine’s experience.
Alleppey or Kumarakom, Kerala
Glide through Kerala’s peaceful backwaters on a houseboat for an intimate Valentine’s escape. Quiet canals, birdlife and sunset views make it a dreamy destination for lovebirds.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.