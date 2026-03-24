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Which oil should you mix with coconut oil based on your hair type?

Depending on your hair type, here's what you should mix with coconut oil:1. For Hair Growth: Argan + Castor OilArgan oil has Vitamin E, oleic, and linoleic acids. Mixing it with castor oil moisturises your scalp, stops dandruff build-up, and helps your hair grow thick and natural.2. For Thin Hair: Castor + Coconut OilCastor oil is thick, so it's best to mix it with coconut oil. This combo reduces hair fall, moisturises the roots to make hair stronger, and also keeps dandruff away.3. For Weak Hair: Mustard OilMustard oil contains Omega-3, Omega-6 fatty acids, zinc, and selenium. Add it to coconut oil to strengthen your hair, improve blood circulation in the scalp, and fight summer hair fall and dandruff.4. For Dandruff & Infections: Neem OilNeem has powerful antifungal compounds like Azadirachtin and Nimbidin. It kills bacteria and fungus on your scalp. For quick relief from dandruff, just mix it with coconut oil and apply twice a week.5. For Damaged Hair: Olive OilOlive oil is a lifesaver for dry, rough hair. Its Vitamin E content makes hair super soft. Massaging it with coconut oil can bring damaged hair follicles back to life and make your hair look gorgeous.