5 green-coloured birds commonly found in India
The Indian subcontinent is home to vibrant birdlife, including several green-feathered species that blend beauty with biodiversity. From forests to city gardens, these birds charm birdwatchers with their hues and calls
India’s diverse habitats host a stunning range of avian species, and green-coloured birds are among the most eye-catching. Their vivid plumage helps them camouflage in foliage while delighting birdwatchers. From the Himalayas to the Western Ghats, these birds add both colour and melody to the landscape
Alexandrine Parakeet
Larger than its Rose-ringed cousin, the Alexandrine Parakeet is distinguished by a maroon patch on its wings. Found in forests and groves, it’s a powerful flier and has a strong, echoing call. Its population is declining due to illegal pet trade and habitat loss.
Common Iora
The male Common Iora displays vibrant green and yellow plumage, especially during the breeding season. Found in gardens and woodlands, it is known for its melodious whistles and agile foraging behavior. Its acrobatics among tree branches are a delightful sight.
Vernal Hanging Parrot
This tiny, bright green parrot is mostly arboreal and found in the forests of peninsular India. Known for sleeping upside down like bats, it feeds on fruits, nectar, and blossoms. Its soft, high-pitched calls often go unnoticed in the forest canopy.
Green Bee-eater
Slender and elegant, the Green Bee-eater has dazzling emerald feathers and a sharp black eye-stripe. Found in open fields and farmlands, it feeds on insects mid-flight. Its acrobatic hunting style and cheerful calls make it a favourite among bird enthusiasts
Rose-ringed Parakeet
A common sight across India, this bright green parakeet with a distinctive rose-coloured neck ring thrives in urban and rural settings. Known for its loud calls and mimicry skills, it adapts well to human presence and often nests in old tree holes and buildings.